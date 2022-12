NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Hundreds of people came out to the French Quarter for the 78th Caroling in Jackson Square.

Candles lit up the square, kids surrounded the Christmas tree and of course every person was singing festive carols.

Lt. Gov. Nungesser, Mayor Cantrell, and Archbishop Aymond were among those in attendance.

Everyone was dressed in their Christmas best, getting ready for the big day!

Christmas is just one week away.