As food bank needs more food and help

COVINGTON, La - The cupboard is not bare.

But it's getting close to getting there.

At Northshore Food Bank, food is running a little low.

The staff is running a little low.

WGNO News with a Twist reporter Wild Bill Wood finds a 76-year-old volunteer still showing up every day and setting an example for us all.