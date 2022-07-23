NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward left a man wounded Friday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident reportedly happened in front of his home.

Officers say at about 11:10, a 73-year-old man reported he heard gunshots in the 6200 block of Royal Street. The man stepped outside of his home and noticed he had been shot.

Police said the suspect left the scene on foot and the man was taken to the hospital by EMS. His condition has not been updated as of now.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.