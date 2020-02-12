Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday is the last day of the 64th Annual Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair where over 300 middle and high school students from the New Orleans area “will display the results of their scientific inquiry.” The students’ exhibits are on display at the Tulane University Lavin-Bernick Center for the public this Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Admission is free and open to the public. “More than $65,000 in cash/non-cash awards, prizes, grants and scholarships will be awarded to GNOSEF 2020 winners/teachers and schools, including a trip for four students and two teachers to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (Regeneron ISEF) to be held May 10-15, 2020 in Anaheim, CA…”

Click here for more information about the 64th Annual Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair.