5:30PM Monday: Nice and quiet forecast for the week!

Happy Monday! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect totally 60s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Tuesday, again, there’s the chance for less clouds and an increase in sunshine as your week progresses. Rain chances will be tough to come by, so we can finally dry out after this unusually rainy Spring!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s, near 90 degrees! Good news for forecast locations dealing with coastal flooding. Mid-week, we should finally see that overall threat diminish as wind calms plus water levels subside.

Enjoy this sunshine and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 79° 70°

Tuesday

85° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 85° 71°

Wednesday

84° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 84° 72°

Thursday

86° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 86° 72°

Friday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 86° 73°

Saturday

84° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 84° 72°

Sunday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 85° 72°

