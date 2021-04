5:30PM FORECAST — Happy Saturday! Few scattered strong storms possible through the evening. Here’s the details:

Temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.

A cold front on the way this evening into the overnight, which will bring spotty storms through the evening. With so much heat and humidity, any thunderstorms that develop could bring gusty winds & isolated large hail.

Dry, lovely Sunday on the way with slightly cooler temperatures & lower humidity.