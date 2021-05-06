5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Rain in the rear view! Gorgeous weather into Mother’s Day Weekend. Here’s the sunny scoop:

After a string of stormy days, the weather couldn’t be nicer into Mother’s Day Weekend.

Low humidity, lots of sunshine, and high temperatures near average in the low 80s Thursday-Saturday.

Lows in the mid 50s on the Northshore, low-mid 60s on the Southshore.

Rain chances will remain slim on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Only a slim 20% chance for a spotty shower Sunday afternoon.

Higher rain chances on the way into the early to middle part of next week. Details on timing will be ironed out as we get closer to next week.