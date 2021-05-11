5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch issued from 1PM Tuesday-1PM Wednesday. Here’s the details:

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Flash Flood Watch issued from 1PM Tuesday-1PM Wednesday. Here’s the details:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH — Issued from 1PM Tuesday-1PM Wednesday. Do I sound like a broken record yet?

Another round of heavy rainfall likely Tuesday afternoon-Wednesday with 2-4″ of rainfall expected. Localized higher amounts possible. With soils saturated, watch for street flooding potential!

The first part of the day on Tuesday should stay mostly dry with only a few spotty downpours.

By 2-3PM there could be some localized heavy storms popping up around the area. Increasing rain chances late evening across the area into the overnight.

Like last week, another cold front will move through during the second half of this week. Expect a big drop in humidity Thursday through Saturday. That will mean very pleasant conditions once again.