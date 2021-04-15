5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Another round of storms this morning. Localized flash flooding possible. Here’s the details:

5:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Another round of storms this morning. Localized flash flooding possible. Here’s the details:

Heavy rainfall of 2-5″ overnight across the Northshore & south Mississippi with a Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harrison/Hancock County, Mississippi until 6:15AM. Do not drive through flooded roads!

Sounding like a broken record. Another round of thunderstorms on the way Thursday morning. Risk for additional heavy rain.

Few strong to severe storms possible with main risks of gusty winds & small hail. With soils saturated, any additional heavy rain could lead to flash flooding.

The good news? It looks like we will see a break from the rain this afternoon!

Unfortunately, another round of storms likely on Friday with localized heavy rain & a low end severe risk possible yet again.

Saturday, intermittent showers look likely, but the rain coverage & intensity looks lighter! We look to finally get a chance to dry out some by Sunday!