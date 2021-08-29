Watch 5:30 a.m.: Hurricane Ida continues to intensify

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Category 4 Hurricane Ida is intensifying as it reaches the Lousiana coast.

A destructive and serious situation is on track. The New Orleans metro area is expected to have 85 to 215 mile per hour winds.

All areas in the Northshore and Mississippi coast are expected to be directly hit in terms of impact.

Widespread power outages are possible along with significant flooding and wind damage

Overnight rain and wind impacts are expected to continue through the morning.

Significant damage is expected across Southeast Louisiana, worst case for the coastal areas and the New Orleans metro.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 77°
Fair
Fair 0% 82° 77°

Thursday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 89° 78°

Friday

91° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 91° 77°

Saturday

89° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 89° 77°

Sunday

89° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 89° 77°

Monday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 87° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 84° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
23%
79°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
78°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
80°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
83°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
85°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
86°

87°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
87°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
87°

88°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
88°

88°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
86°

84°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
84°

