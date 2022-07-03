Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, the ferry running from Algiers Point to Canal Street will be temporarily suspended for a fireworks display.

The Regional Transit Authority said the closure will happen Monday and services will be halted from 8:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

During the suspension, bus shuttles will be running from terminal to terminal for those that need to cross the river.

Services will continue once the river is safe to reopen an will be extended till 10:30 p.m.

The last ferry leaving the Canal Street Terminal will be at 10:15 p.m.