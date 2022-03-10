MARRERO, La. (WGNO)— Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly car crash on Thursday morning.

According to LSP, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 90B near Westwood Drive in Marrero.

48-year-old Kenneth J. Mayeaux, Jr of Westwego was killed in the crash.

Reports show Mayeaux was driving a 2009 Nissan Sentra west on US 90B.

As the Nissan approached the intersection, it entered the left turning lane and continued straight across Westwood Drive before the front of the vehicle impacted a traffic control signal support.

Mayeaux, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment on the part of Mayeaux is unknown and routine toxicology results are pending.