45-year-old wedding ring set lost after being dropped off at Kay Jewelers for repair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa woman says she nearly cries now every time she looks at her empty ring finger.

Jean Colntz, 80, has been without her diamond wedding set since March when she dropped it off to have a small diamond repaired in her wedding band and have the set inspected.

She was supposed to have the rings back in about two weeks, but then COVID-19 hit. The mall closed, and she says she wasn’t able to reach anyone at the store about her rings.

In August, she says she was informed that her rings were missing, as part of a shipment of rings that disappeared.

“I feel lost without then,” Colntz said.

Since then, Colntz said she’s received no answers about the investigation or where her rings could be. When her daughter pressed for answers, the pair say they were offered a chance to pick out a new set of rings, but it would have to be priced at $699 because that’s the value the jeweler placed on her set.

That sent Colntz’s daughter, Kim Canzoneti, on a mission for accountability.

“Forty-five years ago is a big difference on prices as to what they are now,” Canzoneti said.

In 2016 and 2017, investigations by Florida sister station WFLA found missing rings from stores owned by Kay’s parent company that led to a Tampa Police Investigation of more than 50 pieces of jewelry.

In recent months, other Kays customers have complained to media outlets in other parts of the country.

As for Colntz, she says she fears she’ll get an inferior ring from Kay Jewelers if she gets a replacement. She just wants her rings back.

“It cannot be replaced.”Colntz said. “There’s no way they could replace it. I’m sure I could get another set similar to it, but it would just be rings. There’s nothing, no meaning to it at all.”

Canzoneti said she’s fighting for answers for her mother, and enough money to find a comparable ring to replace her mother’s set.

“Something happened, and they’re just trying to cover themselves, and I’m just hoping there are other people like me that are finally deciding something needs to be done,” Canzoneti said.

A spokesman for Kay Jewelers sent this statement:

“Nothing is more important to us than the trust and satisfaction of our customers, as we help millions celebrate life and express love each year. This is especially true when it comes to the responsibility of caring for the jewelry entrusted to us. That’s why we were so very sorry to have informed our customer about a lost shipping package which included her bridal rings. We understand the deep sentimental value they hold to her and the family. We have expressed our most sincere apologies for the loss, and are pleased to inform you that we are working closely with the customer toward a resolution.”