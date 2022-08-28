A man is dead after falling from the North Rim of Grand Canyon last week. (Getty)

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KTVX) – A man is dead after falling from the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, authorities have confirmed.

Friday afternoon, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Responding rangers located the body of a 44-year-old man approximately 200 ft. below the rim. The visitor was reportedly off the trail when he accidentally fell off the edge.

The man has not yet been identified, and additional details have not yet been released. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rangers say visitors should remain on designated trails and walkways, staying a safe distance from the edge of the rim.

Earlier this summer, a Tennessee woman died in the park after falling into the Colorado River while on a commercial river trip. A few days prior, another woman died after rangers received reports of a hiker in distress.