METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – Metairie’s 41st annual Irish-Italian parade drew a crowd in the chilly weather on Sunday, rolling down Veterans Memorial Boulevard and a portion of Severn Avenue.

Club members handed out roses to the thousands of parade goers who lined the streets, hoping to catch beads and food, of course!

Some in attendance traveled from outside Metairie to see one of their favorite parades.

“This is the best parade ever! You can get beads and a banana at this parade,” Shavonne Forbes, who traveled from Lafayette, exclaimed. “Come next year!”