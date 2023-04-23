LIVINGSTON, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after a crash in Livingston Parish Sunday (April 23rd).

Reports show 41-year-old Daniel Lozano was driving south on LA 42 when he veered into the opposite lane and hit a truck head-on.

Lozano was pronounced dead on the scene. There are no updates on the other’s drivers condition at this time.

A toxicology sample was taken from both drivers at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.