LIVINGSTON, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after a crash in Livingston Parish Sunday (April 23rd).
Reports show 41-year-old Daniel Lozano was driving south on LA 42 when he veered into the opposite lane and hit a truck head-on.
Lozano was pronounced dead on the scene. There are no updates on the other’s drivers condition at this time.
A toxicology sample was taken from both drivers at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Latest Posts:
- Riley, Hardy capture first PGA Tour wins at Zurich Classic
- Louisiana High Schooler Na’Shaya Puckett receives the Gates Scholarship award
- Green your life: Reduce your carbon footprint and celebrate Earth Day
- Delgado takes 5-4 win over Baton Rouge to improve to 14-0 in conference play
- Arkansas Police respond to viral video of arrest
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.