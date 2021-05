BILOXI, Miss. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, a domestic dispute led to a deadly police car chase that stretched from Baker, La. to Biloxi, Miss.

After a shootout between the suspect and authorities, a 4-month-old baby was taken from the scene and sent to a hospital.

According to the Biloxi Police Department, the 4 month-old baby has died.

The investigation into this deadly incident remains open.