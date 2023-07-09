ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Tennessee man is in the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) custody after a series of business burglaries on Saturday, July 8.

STPSO Sheriff Randy Smith said the burglaries happened between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday night and 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning at 4 different restaurants in west St. Tammany.

The suspect, Malik Morris, 25, reportedly used a white box truck during the burglaries.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday STPSO deputies received a report matching the description of the white box truck on Collins Boulevard in Covington.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Morris fled the scene. During the pursuit Morris hit five vehicles before ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

Morris was arrested some time after and charged with the following:

1 count of felon in possession of a firearm

1 count of possession of a stolen firearm

5 counts of simple burglary

1 count of improper display of license plate

1 count of improper lane usage

1 count of red light violation

1 count of aggravated obstruction of a highway

5 counts of aggravated criminal damage to property

3 counts of vehicular negligent injuring

1 count of resisting arrest by flight

“This successful and quick arrest is due to the cooperation of our Investigations and Patrol Divisions and thanks to an alert deputy who recognized the truck from a BOLO provided by the detectives on the case,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “This is an example of how good old fashioned police work results in arrests.”

The victims of the vehicles that Morris hit during his pursuit where taken to a nearby hospitals. There are no updates on their conditions at this time.

