NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rebuilding Together New Orleans hosted their 3rd annual Build and Boil event Saturday.

The morning started with a blitz build as crews helped four families rebuild from Hurricane Ida.

The day continued with a competition crawfish boil.

“We call ourselves rebuilders because together we’re a community,” Rebuilding Together new Orleans Executive Director William Stoudt said. “It takes a community to help our neighbors in need, our low income, our elderly. We’re happy to put the build and boil on. We’re happy to have people out here celebrating and having a good afternoon.”

Their fundraising goal this year was $40,000.