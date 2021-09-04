39 out of 55 schools St.Tammany Parish public schools with power

All students in St. Tammany Parish Public Schools will receive free meals throughout 2021-22 school year.

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— On Saturday St.Tammany Parish Public school leaders updated the community on repairs after Hurricane Ida swept through the state.

As of Saturday, September 4, 39 out of 55 schools have power.

Custodians are cleaning schools and work sites. In coordination with school principals, some volunteers are assisting with campus clean-up projects.

Maintenance crews are also making necessary repairs at schools and licensed contractors are being brought in to handle larger repairs such as tree removal and roof damage according to St.Tammany Parish Public Schools.

The school system will provide a three-day notice before schools open to allow employees and families to prepare to return to school.

They said they will continue to provide updates through their social media, mobile app, and website.