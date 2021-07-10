3,000 pairs of false eyelashes from China confiscated in Kenner

Kenner, La. – Don’t bat an eye with these lashes if you don’t know what they’re made of.

That’s the message from the New Orleans Field Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP officers recently seized 3,000 packages of false eyelashes at a shipping center in Kenner– before they could be delivered to a beauty supply store in New Orleans.

CBP Public Affairs Officer Matthew Dyman says the Food and Drug Administration regulates cosmetic products, and the eyelashes were not FDA-approved because the packages were not labelled with information about the materials used in making them, and did not have a name or address for the manufacturer.

Dyman says the lashes are “troublesome” because of the risk of “an allergic reaction, irritation, or other injury in the eye area.”

“We urge consumers to look at the packaging of the fake eyelashes they buy to see if there is a manufacturer labelled on it,” says Dyman, “and if need be, ask the seller if they are FDA-approved.”