NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three suspects wanted in connection with a burglary in the Second District, along with other incidents.

According to detectives, on October 29th in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue, the suspects used a bar to pry open the front door of a business. Once inside, the burglars stole a safe and several electronics items before fleeing.

Detectives say the person pictured at center, above, also is suspected of being involved in 14 other business burglaries in the area.

The person pictured at right, is suspected of committing a business burglary on October 24 with the second suspect, in the 3000 block of Magazine Street, where a cash register and several bottles of liquor were stolen.

Anyone with additional information on the pictured suspects or burglaries is urged to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

