$3 million New Orleans high school senior

Hard work really pays off for Hilary Lyons

NEW ORLEANS – When the coronavirus closed International High School in the heart of New Orleans, the heart of high school senior Hilary Lyons broke.

But Hilary hardly had time to feel sorry for herself or anybody else in her Class of 2020.

At home, a new email arrives into HIlary’s in box, every day.

They’re college acceptance letters.

So far from 105 schools from across America.

From Frisbees to sweatshirts, Hilary’s getting the college goods.

She’s getting not only the invitation from schools, she’s getting scholarship money.

So far, are you ready for this, she’s gotten more than $3 million!

WGNO reporter Wild Bill Wood says for now, she sits on the steps of the New Orleans High School that will soon be her Alma mater.

She’s looking at a notebook full of letters from colleges that could also be her Alma mater.

A crisis can break your heart.

But nothing stops the spirit of this kid from the Class of 2020.

By the way she’s got plans of her own to become a heart surgeon.