3 Edna Karr track seniors reflect on missed season

Alacia Myles said, “My high school track career means a whole lot to me. It would be my last year competing at Edna Karr.”

Alacia Myles is the only senior on Edna Karr’s girls track team. Her career has only known success. The girls team having won 5 consecutive state championship, heading into what should have been the 2020 season.

Tonya Allen said, “Going into trying to get her fourth state title in high jump. She’s competed since her freshman year and previous years shes been winning first place so it was disappointing that she won’t be able to compete this year.”

Myles said, “I was really building up confidence finally, getting better each and every meet. Finally dropping my times running faster, and eveyrthing was just going smooth.

Rodney Johnson and Chevez Durham are the only other seniors in the program. Johnson, headed to SFA to play football. After tearing his ACL this past season, he was hoping to use track to regain strength and confidence.

Rodney Johnson said, “I felt like this year I had a lot to prove to myself, not to anyone else. To prove I’ve recovered. It just helps with my mindset when football season does come around.”

Durham was looking to use his senior year to prove his ability to run track at the collegiate level. Choosing between Missouri Valley College, BPC College, and Culver-Stockton.

Durham said, “I had a statement to make this year. To not be able to do it was kind of nerve breaking. Track I feel like is a part of me and now that I don’t have it I feel like a part of me is lost.”

COVID-19 may have taken away their senior seasons, but the memories they’ve made along the way will last forever.

Allen said, “It’s very disappointing that they won’t be able to compete this year in the circumstances going on and all but as one, they’re all going to be ok.”