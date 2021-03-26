$2K reward for safe return of missing swan in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, LA — For more than four years, the Beau Chene neighborhood has kept a pair of swans at one of its ponds. Sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning, the female swan went missing.

Now there’s a $2,000 reward for the swan’s safe return.

“Everyone is beside themselves,” said Don Beaver, the manager of Beau Chene Country Club. “If she was taken, if something happened to her and somebody covered it up, whatever the case might be, the timing couldn’t be any worse.”

The timing couldn’t be worse because for the first time since the swans arrived in the neighborhood, they have a nest with three eggs in it. The male swan is handling the duties of both parents for now. But it’s a bonded pair, and he may be just as upset as the people in the neighborhood.

“He is now not eating, so you can tell that bond is broken right now, and he is as confused as anyone right now,” Beaver said. “Another concern we have right now is his health.”

The neighbors are checking their doorbell cameras and any other security camera footage they might have to see if they can find any clues about what happened to the swan. They’ve also added a security camera at the location of the swans’ nest.

Anyone with information about the case can call Don Beaver at 985-845-3571.