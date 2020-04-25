284 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 5,718 total cases with 221 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 284 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 5,718 with 221 deaths.

New cases reported today: 284

New deaths reported today: 12

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020. This table now lists the number of cases in long-term care facilities, and not the number of facilities with outbreaks.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total Cases in LTC Facilities Adams 109 7 17 Alcorn 9 0 0 Amite 23 0 1 Attala 80 0 14 Benton 9 0 0 Bolivar 94 7 13 Calhoun 48 3 22 Carroll 15 1 0 Chickasaw 56 4 16 Choctaw 13 1 0 Claiborne 18 0 0 Clarke 44 3 9 Clay 32 2 0 Coahoma 54 2 1 Copiah 68 1 1 Covington 45 0 0 Desoto 263 4 1 Forrest 181 7 16 Franklin 16 1 0 George 11 1 0 Greene 4 1 0 Grenada 27 0 14 Hancock 59 5 7 Harrison 158 6 1 Hinds 412 7 11 Holmes 100 5 24 Humphreys 14 3 1 Itawamba 33 1 13 Jackson 237 6 38 Jasper 32 1 0 Jefferson 8 0 0 Jefferson Davis 22 1 0 Jones 116 0 9 Kemper 40 0 1 Lafayette 87 3 31 Lamar 85 2 0 Lauderdale 284 19 67 Lawrence 30 0 1 Leake 149 1 0 Lee 72 5 4 Leflore 131 15 27 Lincoln 136 8 45 Lowndes 41 2 2 Madison 186 5 10 Marion 57 5 13 Marshall 41 2 0 Monroe 123 9 49 Montgomery 18 1 0 Neshoba 119 2 1 Newton 58 0 1 Noxubee 45 0 1 Oktibbeha 46 3 6 Panola 36 2 0 Pearl River 148 14 28 Perry 25 1 0 Pike 133 5 8 Pontotoc 18 2 1 Prentiss 29 1 18 Quitman 14 0 0 Rankin 162 5 5 Scott 240 0 8 Sharkey 4 0 0 Simpson 38 0 2 Smith 58 3 18 Stone 22 0 0 Sunflower 51 2 0 Tallahatchie 11 1 0 Tate 38 0 1 Tippah 51 7 0 Tishomingo 7 0 0 Tunica 34 1 12 Union 14 1 1 Walthall 27 0 0 Warren 45 2 0 Washington 77 3 4 Wayne 19 0 0 Webster 16 1 0 Wilkinson 68 7 5 Winston 38 0 0 Yalobusha 17 0 0 Yazoo 120 1 0 Total 5,718 221 599

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.