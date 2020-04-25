284 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 5,718 total cases with 221 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 284 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 5,718 with 221 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 284
- New deaths reported today: 12
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020. This table now lists the number of cases in long-term care facilities, and not the number of facilities with outbreaks.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases in LTC Facilities
|Adams
|109
|7
|17
|Alcorn
|9
|0
|0
|Amite
|23
|0
|1
|Attala
|80
|0
|14
|Benton
|9
|0
|0
|Bolivar
|94
|7
|13
|Calhoun
|48
|3
|22
|Carroll
|15
|1
|0
|Chickasaw
|56
|4
|16
|Choctaw
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|18
|0
|0
|Clarke
|44
|3
|9
|Clay
|32
|2
|0
|Coahoma
|54
|2
|1
|Copiah
|68
|1
|1
|Covington
|45
|0
|0
|Desoto
|263
|4
|1
|Forrest
|181
|7
|16
|Franklin
|16
|1
|0
|George
|11
|1
|0
|Greene
|4
|1
|0
|Grenada
|27
|0
|14
|Hancock
|59
|5
|7
|Harrison
|158
|6
|1
|Hinds
|412
|7
|11
|Holmes
|100
|5
|24
|Humphreys
|14
|3
|1
|Itawamba
|33
|1
|13
|Jackson
|237
|6
|38
|Jasper
|32
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|8
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|22
|1
|0
|Jones
|116
|0
|9
|Kemper
|40
|0
|1
|Lafayette
|87
|3
|31
|Lamar
|85
|2
|0
|Lauderdale
|284
|19
|67
|Lawrence
|30
|0
|1
|Leake
|149
|1
|0
|Lee
|72
|5
|4
|Leflore
|131
|15
|27
|Lincoln
|136
|8
|45
|Lowndes
|41
|2
|2
|Madison
|186
|5
|10
|Marion
|57
|5
|13
|Marshall
|41
|2
|0
|Monroe
|123
|9
|49
|Montgomery
|18
|1
|0
|Neshoba
|119
|2
|1
|Newton
|58
|0
|1
|Noxubee
|45
|0
|1
|Oktibbeha
|46
|3
|6
|Panola
|36
|2
|0
|Pearl River
|148
|14
|28
|Perry
|25
|1
|0
|Pike
|133
|5
|8
|Pontotoc
|18
|2
|1
|Prentiss
|29
|1
|18
|Quitman
|14
|0
|0
|Rankin
|162
|5
|5
|Scott
|240
|0
|8
|Sharkey
|4
|0
|0
|Simpson
|38
|0
|2
|Smith
|58
|3
|18
|Stone
|22
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|51
|2
|0
|Tallahatchie
|11
|1
|0
|Tate
|38
|0
|1
|Tippah
|51
|7
|0
|Tishomingo
|7
|0
|0
|Tunica
|34
|1
|12
|Union
|14
|1
|1
|Walthall
|27
|0
|0
|Warren
|45
|2
|0
|Washington
|77
|3
|4
|Wayne
|19
|0
|0
|Webster
|16
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|68
|7
|5
|Winston
|38
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|17
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|120
|1
|0
|Total
|5,718
|221
|599
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.