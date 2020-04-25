Breaking News
284 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 5,718 total cases with 221 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 284 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 5,718 with 221 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 284
  • New deaths reported today: 12

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020. This table now lists the number of cases in long-term care facilities, and not the number of facilities with outbreaks.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal Cases in LTC Facilities
Adams109717
Alcorn900
Amite2301
Attala80014
Benton900
Bolivar94713
Calhoun48322
Carroll1510
Chickasaw56416
Choctaw1310
Claiborne1800
Clarke4439
Clay3220
Coahoma5421
Copiah6811
Covington4500
Desoto26341
Forrest181716
Franklin1610
George1110
Greene410
Grenada27014
Hancock5957
Harrison15861
Hinds412711
Holmes100524
Humphreys1431
Itawamba33113
Jackson237638
Jasper3210
Jefferson800
Jefferson Davis2210
Jones11609
Kemper4001
Lafayette87331
Lamar8520
Lauderdale2841967
Lawrence3001
Leake14910
Lee7254
Leflore1311527
Lincoln136845
Lowndes4122
Madison186510
Marion57513
Marshall4120
Monroe123949
Montgomery1810
Neshoba11921
Newton5801
Noxubee4501
Oktibbeha4636
Panola3620
Pearl River1481428
Perry2510
Pike13358
Pontotoc1821
Prentiss29118
Quitman1400
Rankin16255
Scott24008
Sharkey400
Simpson3802
Smith58318
Stone2200
Sunflower5120
Tallahatchie1110
Tate3801
Tippah5170
Tishomingo700
Tunica34112
Union1411
Walthall2700
Warren4520
Washington7734
Wayne1900
Webster1610
Wilkinson6875
Winston3800
Yalobusha1700
Yazoo12010
Total5,718221599

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

