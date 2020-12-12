25-year-old Covington woman dead after fatal crash

COVINGTON – On Friday, December 11, shortly before 6:00 pm, Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on LA 25 north of US 190 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Hannah Claire Aucoin of Covington.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the initial investigation revealed that Aucoin was on Lake Ramsey Road in a 2016 Ford Focus when she began a left turn onto LA 25 in front of a southbound 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe. Aucoin’s vehicle was impacted on its driver’s door. She was severely injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Tahoe was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Aucoin and the driver of the Tahoe were properly restrained at the time of the crash. It is unknown if impairment was a causal factor in the crash. Blood samples were taken from both subjects for scientific analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.