2:30PM Weather: The sun will stay out tomorrow!

It has been a warmer day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper with highs feeling comfortable in the 50s! Just look at that 24 hour temperature change around 10 degrees higher!

Thursday, anticipate a chilly start with 30-40 degree lows north and south of Lake Pontchartrain.



Frost remains possible overnight over Bogalusa as well as Poplarville bridges or greenery, so remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants. Fortunately, for these next 48 hours, pipes won’t face any problems!

Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just above 60!



Another low pressure system arrives Friday morning, so at that point, low shower chances may return. Until then, sunshine remains the theme here locally!

Then, we’ll be below average once more. Keep up, updates stay available during WGNO’s upcoming 5 P.M. newscast plus online on WGNO.com!

