2:30PM Thursday: Rain chances tapering off

Scattered showers and storms continue to shift west Thursday afternoon and that trend will continue over the next day or so. We are still going to see some spotty activity through the afternoon but these showers will move quickly which should limit the threat of flooding.

Areas to the west near Baton Rouge to Houma will have a slightly higher flood threat as the chance continues for some heavy downpours. Flash flood warnings are still ongoing in maroon areas.

Otherwise we will still be dealing with very windy conditions out of the southeast which means the coastal flooding will continue. Tide levels could reach 2-4 feet above regular levels.

Expect drier weather to move in on Friday through the weekend as warmer temperatures move in.