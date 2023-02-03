Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The suspect in a 2022 homicide investigation was arrested Thursday (Feb. 2) with the help of U.S. Marshals.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Little Woods neighborhood. Offices responded just before 9:30 p.m. to the scene on the 13100 block of Bishop C.L. Morton Drive on a report of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, a man was found, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced him dead on the scene.

Two days later, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Hendrick Jackson. Through investigation, the NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad found 20-year-old Anderson Dixon as the person responsible and an arrest warrant was issued.

Dixon was located in Austin, Texas, and arrested by the NOPD and U.S. Marshal agents. He will be extradited to New Orleans to face a charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Maurice Stewart at 504-658-5300.

