2021 National Boy Scout Jamboree postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA--Businesses are suffering across the country due to the shortage of business in the coronavirus pandemic confines. Part of those affected are restaurants. In many cities, chain restaurants are the way of life, but New Orleans is home to many incomparable restaurants that are one of a kind. However, that means in many ways, our culinary world has more at stake to loose. One business is bold enough to use their bold flavors to open up it's doors to a coronavirus world.

Yo Nashi is located at 419 Carondelet Street. Nashi means pear in Japanese and the restaurant is a play on words based on the owners family name. Kyle Payer is the owner of Yo Nashi and he's ready to take on business with his first restaurant, saying, "you learn to roll with the punches and those punches happened to get heavier as we went on, between the city being hacked and permits taking longer. Then, the coronavirus came in. If my restaurant actually succeeds, I can't tell you how happy I'd be."