2020 White Linen Night officially cancelled

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, the Contemporary Arts Center, New Orleans (CAC), presenter of Hancock Whitney White Linen Night, announced the cancellation of the 26th Annual Hancock Whitney White Linen Night.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, August 1.

In consideration of the high volume of attendees and the social distancing guidelines issued by the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, the CAC board of directors, in consultation with city officials and presenting sponsor Hancock Whitney, has cancelled the 2020 event for public health safety.

The 2021 Hancock Whitney White Linen Night is scheduled for August 7, 2021.

An estimated 40,000 art-lovers attended the annual art-inspired downtown block party in 2019, the CAC’s signature fundraiser.

Hancock Whitney White Linen Night spans several downtown blocks and features open exhibitions from more than 20 art galleries and institutions, including the Contemporary Arts Center, The Ogden Museum of Southern Art, and the National WWII Museum.

Each year, attendees enjoy specially-curated exhibitions by local, regional, and internationally-renowned artists, cuisine and cocktails from more than 30 local restaurants and bars, and White Linen After Dark, the official after party at the CAC.

Founded in 1994 by a burgeoning arts community of galleries and museums in the warehouse district, Hancock Whitney White Linen Night became a catalyst for economic growth downtown. Today, the event attracts tens of thousands of attendees, wearing linen in the summer heat, and celebrating New Orleans Arts District’s art galleries, museums, restaurants, residences, hotels, and more.

George Scheer, the Executive Director of the CAC, said, “We are looking ahead to 2021 with our partners Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney White Linen Night is the CAC’s largest single fundraiser, and while funding is necessary, public health is essential. Next year we go big. The 2021 Hancock Whitney White Linen Night ought to be a block party for the whole CBD, driving dollars to our businesses, raising money for the arts, and celebrating creative culture in the summer heat!”

Warren Surcouf III, Chair for Hancock Whitney White Linen Night and CAC Board Member, added, “We were meeting with all of our stakeholders and previous years’ sponsors well ahead of schedule because we were trying to make this year’s event better than ever. We look forward to returning to our sponsors and vendors helping set the stage for a great 2021 event.”

“Hancock Whitney White Linen Night is the most highly anticipated art event in the region, and its continued success is critical to the cultural economy of the New Orleans region,” said Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney Regional President. “We look forward to celebrating again at Hancock Whitney White Linen Night 2021.”