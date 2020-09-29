2020 False River Harvest cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 safety concerns

NEW ROADS, LA (BRPROUD)– Mayor Dukes has announced the decision to cancel the 2020 False River Harvest Festival due to ongoing COVID-19 safety concerns.

This event was initially scheduled for October 16th to October 18th.

The False River Harvest is one of New Roads signature events featuring food, arts and crafts, carnival rides, games, and live music from national recording artists over a three-day weekend.

“Harvest Festival brings together thousands of people to our beautiful city from all over to enjoy live music and great family fun. We have decided that the best course of action is to cancel this event. We cannot guarantee that we can organize a successful event that size in a safe environment with social distancing to keep everyone safe,” said Mayor Dukes.

The city’s staff has shifted planning efforts for the fall of 2021, hoping that conditions will improve enough for large scale outdoor festivals to take place safely.

Cancellation and rescheduling information for all New Roads events are regularly being updated on the city’s webpage at www.newroads.net.

