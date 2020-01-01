2019 American Idol, Laine Hardy, to sing national anthem at Saints-Vikings game

NEW ORLEANS – The 2019 American Idol, Laine Hardy, will take the big stage in front of thousands of fellow Louisianians, and a few Minnesotans.

Laine’s mom and manager, Cindy Hardy, confirmed that he was asked to sing the national anthem at Sunday’s game, where the Saints will take on the Vikings.

This will be a first for Laine, but certainly not the last.

Laine is from Livingston, Louisiana, and was the first Louisianian to ever win American Idol.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez interviewed Laine Hardy when he was on his Idol journey!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video