20 years of the Good Shepherd School

NEW ORLEANS— In the 20 years that the Good Shepherd School has been around, the 7th Ward institution has worked to fulfill a special mission of Fr. Harry Tompson.

Thomas Moran, President and CEO explained, “The mission was Father Tompson’s dream and that was to help primarily people from the service industry, their children, have a quality faith-based education to break the cycle of generational poverty.”

Starting out in a old furniture store on Baronne St., the school moved to the new building of their current campus in 2018, helping them double their size to 275 students.

Fr. Harry Tompson was more than just a dreamer in this city. He headed Jesuit High School for many years and founded Cafe Reconcile, homeless outreach, and Good Shepherd School so that children here could dream and achieve.

7th grader Maleah Lambert told us,”I want to become a congresswoman. I’ll probably become a lawyer first and move my way up.”

Chadwick York has also excelled, “I have a more vivid understanding of what I want to be when I’m older and the high school that I want to go to and how that can improve my chances of being successful in life.”

Make no mistake, Good Shepherd School is a community of families, and this is Founder’s Week in honor of their founder and his intention that everyone’s children deserved a good, faith-based education.

“It is a story of hope, and a story of belief, and that was Father Thompson. To call him larger than life is probably an understatement. Everything about him was supersized,” said Moran.