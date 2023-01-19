SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A 20-year-old from Maurepas was identified as the victim who died in Tuesday morning’s crash on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish.

Louisiana State Police said Cameron Hall, 20, of Maurepas was killed in a four-vehicle crash that took place on Airline Highway. State Police said a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Trent Lessard of Prairieville veered, crossed the median and hit a 2011 Toyota Tundra.

Officials said a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe involved in the crash were behind the Tundra. The drivers in the Tundra and Cruze were wearing a seatbelt and were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. State Police said the driver of the Tahoe was also wearing a seatbelt and denied having any injuries.

Lessard was not wearing a seatbelt and had moderate injuries from the crash, according to LSP. Hall, who was in the front passenger seat of the Civic, was also not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Officials said an investigation into the crash is ongoing and any criminal or traffic violations will be sent to the Ascension Parish District Attorney’s Office.