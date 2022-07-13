NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A two-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after witnesses say he accidentally shot himself in New Orleans East on Wednesday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the toddler was wounded in the 5900 block of Bullard Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m.

A witness told WGNO that she was in the Nail Palace salon getting a manicure when the shooting happened. She also told us that the child’s mother was in the salon while the child was in the car.

It is unclear if anyone else was in the car with the toddler during the shooting and the child’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information can call NOPD Seventh District officers at 504-658-6070.