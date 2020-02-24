2 riders fall from floats in Toth parade

New Orleans – EMS reports that 2 riders have fallen from floats in the Toth parade.

The first rider fell from the lower level of double decker float #16, titled “The Congo,” at 3:30 this afternoon, as the parade moved along the Uptown route. The unidentified victim fell near the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Louisiana.

The second rider fell from the lower level of double decker float #33, titled “Paris, France,” at about 6pm, near the corner of St. Charles and Poydras. There are eight floats behind that float.

EMS reports that both riders are stable.

We will update this post as we get more information.