NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has confirmed two juveniles are dead and three others have been wounded after a shooting in the Ninth Ward.

It happened Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Maurice Street.

Reports show two victims were pronounced dead on scene, three others were hurt.

The NOPD is planning a press briefing on this case. This story will update as more information becomes available.