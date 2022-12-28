A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Two people are dead after a triple-car crash in Lafourche Parish.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 1 north of the Leeville Toll Bridge around 4:00 p.m.

State Police say 43-year-old Archie Duet Jr. was driving south on Highway 1 at a high rate of speed. That’s when he crossed the center line and side-swiped a dump truck. Subsequently, Duet then hit a car head on that was behind the dump truck.

The driver of the car, 53-year-old Guy Dupierre, died at the scene. Duet was taken to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

The investigation remains ongoing.