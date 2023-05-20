KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Fire Department is battling a 2-alarm fire in the 3600 block of Chateau Blvd.
Details are limited, but according to firefighters the fire is under control. At this time there are no reported injuries.
A member of WGNO is on the way to the scene.
Watch firefighters battle the flames:
Check back for updates.
