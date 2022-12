NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Christmas morning shooting has sent a 16-year-old boy to the hospital.

It happened in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street in Central City around 10:00 a.m.

Reports show a 16-year-old boy was shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital where his condition has not yet been released.

There is no word on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting you’re urged to call Crimestoppers or the NOPD.