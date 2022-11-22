LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A two-vehicle crash in Lake Charles leaves a teenager dead.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on Monday night around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 397 and Gauthier Road in Calcasieu Parish.

The initial investigation revealed a pickup truck was heading east on Gauthier Road towards the intersection of Hwy. 397. At the same time, the driver of an SUV was heading south on Hwy. 397 towards the intersection of Gauthier Road. The pickup truck ran the stop sign at the intersection and was struck by the SUV on the driver’s side. Both vehicles ran off the road and the truck caught fire after rolling onto its side.

The driver of the truck, Philip Michael Conner, 16 of Homewood suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the damage to the truck, it is not known whether or not Conner was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the SUV sustained moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.