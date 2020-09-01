15 confirmed dead in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

LOUISIANA – Hurricane Laura’s death toll continues to rise after the Louisiana Department of Health now confirms fifteen deaths across the state.
The latest death comes out of central Louisiana, where a 49-year-old man died when a tree he was cutting fell on top of him.
As of the latest update on August 31, 2020, the deaths from Hurricane Laura include:
- 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
- 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
- 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
- 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
- Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
- 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof
- One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
- 49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup
Governor Edwards is urging caution to all those cleaning up, but also gives a warning to those displaced: prepare for a long recovery.
Widespread power and water outages continue, especially in southwestern Louisiana where over 265,000 people are still without electricity as of September 1.
To stay up-to-date on power outages across your state, you can view a live outage map by clicking here.