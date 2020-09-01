15 confirmed dead in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

LOUISIANA – Hurricane Laura’s death toll continues to rise after the Louisiana Department of Health now confirms fifteen deaths across the state.

The latest death comes out of central Louisiana, where a 49-year-old man died when a tree he was cutting fell on top of him.

As of the latest update on August 31, 2020, the deaths from Hurricane Laura include:

14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree

51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree

68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree

64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree

Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning

24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof

One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning

49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup

Governor Edwards is urging caution to all those cleaning up, but also gives a warning to those displaced: prepare for a long recovery.

Widespread power and water outages continue, especially in southwestern Louisiana where over 265,000 people are still without electricity as of September 1.

To stay up-to-date on power outages across your state, you can view a live outage map by clicking here.