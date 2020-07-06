LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials say 97.2% of eligible unemployment claims have received at least one payment.
Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency says it is currently working to clear the remaining backlog on all unpaid claims filed before June 1st by July 20th.
Since March 15, around 2.1 million eligible claimants have applied for state and federal benefits. 2,022,269 claimants have been paid at least once.
Less than 39,000 unpaid claimants have yet to be resolved while only around 20,000 unpaid claims are pending, according to the agency.
“We will not rest until the claims backlog is eliminated and all eligible Michigan workers get every single dollar they are entitled to,” said UIA Director Steve Gray.
$15 billion in unemployment paid to more than 2 million in Michigan since mid-March
