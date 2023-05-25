MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A multi-million dollar commercial project is up for discussion in front of the Mandeville City Council.

The Sucette Harbor, a $150 million project, was recently introduced to the City Council for review and approval. The commercial property would stretch across 15 acres of the Mandeville Lakefront.

Developers say the property’s location would be the Old Mariner’s, Villiage Marina. The site will consist of more than 200 apartments built for the 55 and older community, an 80-room hotel, an event center, restaurants and other amenities.

The issue is just one item on the City Council’s agenda for Thursday night’s meeting. When the final decision will be made is unknown.

Plans for the potential property can be viewed here: Succette Harbor.

