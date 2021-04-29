14-year old driver crashes into 9-year old riding a dirt bike near Covington

Covington, La. – St. Tammany Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a serious crash involving two children- a 14- year old girl and a 9-year old boy.

Deputies say the girl was driving a 2004 GMC truck when she collided with the boy who was riding a 2002 Yamaha dirt bike. The crash happened in a rural area near Covington, at the corner of Charlene Lane and Carol Lane.

The blue coating on the seat of the dirt bike appeared to have been peeled back by the impact, and a child’s pair of cowboy boots was on top of the handlebars.

According to deputies, the boy “sustained extensive injuries and was airlifted” to a hospital.

Under Louisiana law, children under the age of 15 are not allowed to drive a car. The law allows 15-year old drivers to apply for a learner’s permit, but they are only allowed to drive with a parent, guardian, or adult in the car.

The crash is under investigation.