13 coronavirus cases now reported in 6 Louisiana Parishes. Public Health Emergency declared for Louisiana.

As of 6PM Wednesday evening, Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state public health emergency.

13 presumptive positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in 6 parishes across Louisiana according to Edwards.

The six parishes with coronavirus cases:

Orleans Parish

Jefferson

St. Tammany

Lafourche

Iberia

Caddo

Governor Edwards states in his press conference that there will be a number of cancellations.

Stating “these choices are tough, but they will be made with the public health and safety in mind.”

As of Wednesday morning, there were six presumptive cases confirmed in Louisiana, and now seven additional cases have been confirmed.

Stay tuned with WGNO for the latest information.