NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we move closer to Fat Tuesday, NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork, Louisiana State Police chief, Col. Lamar Davis, and other law enforcement leaders, say there are plenty of officers in New Orleans to keep the revelers safe through Fat Tuesday.

Supt. Woodfork thanked Col. Davis for deploying 125 Troopers, who will patrol mostly the French Quarter and the CBD, where the crowds are typically largest.

Law enforcement officers from Mississippi are here as well.

Safety, during and after the parades, will focus heavily on the following:

crowd control

policing in the French Quarter

placing officers along parade routes

key areas such as the CBD

highways and roadways

“This collaboration has become an integral part of our yearly operation, but also a staple in public safety. When you look at all of the events that we work in conjunction with the New Orleans Police Department and some of our other partners, it’s just amazing that work that we accomplish with regard to keeping the public safe,” said Davis..

In addition, law enforcement encourages residents to say something if they see something suspicious, simply by approaching officers directly to report it. Concerns can also be reported through the LSP’s See Something, Say Something app, LSP website or hotline number, 1-800-434-8007.

