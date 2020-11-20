1,200 Christmas trees now available at Urban Roots Garden Center

NEW ORLEANS– It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas even before Thanksgiving.
At Urban Roots Garden Center in Uptown New Orleans the Christmas trees have arrived. This year they have about 1,200 Christmas trees for sale.
The trees came all the way from Wisconsin and are mostly fraser firs. They have trees that range from $22 for small trees and $400 for the 13-foot trees.
Urban Roots staff says live trees bring the holiday spirit.
“When you walk in and smell that nice Christmas smell, there is nothing like it. It does it for me,” Hadyn Breedlove said.
For more information on Urban Roots, click HERE.